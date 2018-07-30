Image copyright Google maps Image caption The driver reportedly lost control on the journey from Nonington to Snowdown

Two men have been arrested after a third man who was in the car with them died in a crash.

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz, who was going from Nonington towards Snowdown, reportedly lost control early on Sunday near Aylesham.

An 18-year-old man died, while a 41-year-old man was badly injured and a 22-year-old man had minor injuries.

The two injured men were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.

Kent Police said at about 02:50 BST the driver "lost control in Holt Street while negotiating a left-hand bend".

The vehicle then hit a wall and flipped on to its roof.

All three men were from the Dover area.