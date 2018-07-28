Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Passengers queued for hours at the Eurotunnel terminal and the Port of Dover.

Eurotunnel passengers faced a third day of disruption after the heat caused air conditioning problems on cross-Channel trains.

The company warned of long delays at its terminal near Folkestone in Kent.

Eurotunnel said one train had been taken out of service overnight.

On Thursday customers faced similar delays, and on Friday passengers were not allowed to travel if returning that day or on Saturday.

Extreme weather leads to travel delays

The company said all trains were running between Folkestone and Calais with up to five services an hour, although some "capacity restrictions" remained in place.

Eurotunnel said delays were likely to continue for the rest of Saturday and possibly into Sunday as it was "taking time" to bring carriages back into service that were affected by the air conditioning failures.

The company said traffic was no longer queuing on to the M20 from the terminal.

Customers who wish to cancel their journeys on Saturday or Sunday have been told by Eurotunnel they can have a refund.

The queue time from junction 11a to our Folkestone check-in is estimated at 2 hours. We're focused on reducing this as swiftly as possible & we're doing everything possible to maintain fluidity on our terminal. We're very sorry and appreciate your frustration and disappointment. — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) July 28, 2018

Passengers were asked not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary".

Sarah Dodwell told the BBC: "We've just got off the M20 but are in very slow-moving traffic.

"The M20 is hopeless as there is no traffic management, so you either queue in the left lane for miles or join the hordes of cars and lorries going down the middle and outside lanes trying to beat the worst of the queue.

"Cars and lorries started driving down the hard shoulder, too, whilst we were stationary."

Image copyright Elliot Smither Image caption Elliot Smither told the BBC: "We're not going anywhere"

Elliot Smither, who was travelling with his wife and two children, aged five and three, to Belgium told the BBC he expected to have to wait for an hour to clear passport control and then another five hours before boarding.

He said his children were "hot and bothered", but "things could be worse".

Dom Hughes said he and his family were facing an eight-hour drive from Calais to a campsite on the west coast of France.

"We hope to arrive before dark and that we can find our tent.

"It looks like it will be at least 14 hours, door to door, as we left London at 5am."

He said there was a lack of communication from Eurotunnel with passengers waiting at the terminal.

"Passenger tweets about Eurotunnel are the best way to get the latest information. Eurotunnel definitely need to up their communications on social media and on the ground."

He added: "Cars with roof racks have an extra delay as they can't get on double-decker carriages, so go with the high vehicles."

Queueing on the M20 for #Eurotunnel - how to ruin a one week big family holiday. Huge delays to check-in and departure, followed by a six-hour drive to come, with young children = 9 very tired people, before we have to do it all again coming back @LeShuttle — Sarah Dodwell (@Sarah_Dodwell) July 28, 2018

The Port of Dover reported "lots of traffic" heading towards the port, with delays of 45 minutes for passengers going through passport control at ferry terminals.

P&O asked passengers to allow an extra 90 minutes to clear all security checks at Dover and is advising passengers to book in advance.

DFDS also warned passengers of delays of up to two hours to reach the port.

Both ferry companies say delayed passengers will be accommodated on the first available ship.

We would like to apologise to all passengers currently affected by traffic congestion in Dover. Please rest assured, we are working closely with all port authorities to clear these queues swiftly and will accommodate you on the first available departure once you get to check-in.. — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) July 28, 2018

"The prolonged and unprecedented temperatures in the south east of England are affecting the air conditioning on board our shuttles," Eurotunnel said on its website.

"Due to the high level of traffic booked, we are currently unable to check in any customers arriving more than two hours before their booked crossing time.

"We strongly recommend that you stock up with water and take a comfort break prior to arriving at our Folkestone Terminal."