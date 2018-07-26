Image copyright Stewart J Brownrigg Image caption Stewart Brownrigg said on Twitter "at least the dogs and kids are getting cooled down"

"Unprecedented" high temperatures have caused delays of three hours to cross-Channel rail services.

Air conditioning problems meant some carriages could not be used, which led to the delays, Eurotunnel has said.

People voicing their frustration online tweeted pictures of the queues and children and pets getting hosed down.

Eurotunnel said the queues were on the UK side because of the sheer numbers of France-bound passengers at the start of the summer "getaway".

Image copyright Stewart J Brownrigg Image caption The scene was described on social media as "boarding chaos"

Just before 10:00 BST, Eurotunnel tweeted: "Due to the unprecedented temperatures and level of traffic booked today, customers arriving early [more than 2 hours before booked travel time] will not be able to check-in."

However, later the rail operator posted the pre-check-in wait at Folkestone was an hour and a half, followed by a further three-hour wait after that.

On Twitter, Ian W advised people to "get the ferry".

Stewart Brownrig, who tweeted pictures of the queues and children and pets getting hosed down, said: "Kudos to the #eurotunnel staff for keeping their cool while everyone else around was losing theirs! My anger is with the company, the staff here have been doing their best in the baking heat."

Dickie Whitaker also tweeted: "Delays on @LeShuttle not great in this heat but some managers came out to help and were cheerful which is appreciated."

Image copyright @Hampton Image caption People have been delayed for more than three hours

People waiting in the Folkestone boarding lanes have been told to collect bottles of water from a refrigerated van.

Others still waiting to check-in have been urged to carry plenty of drinking water and take a comfort break beforehand.

Eurotunnel said it was dealing not just with heat but also the level of traffic booked on crossings because of the start of the school holidays.

Image copyright @Hampton Image caption One driver waiting to leave Folkestone recorded a temperature of 44.1C in their car

Eurotunnel has tweeted those travelling with pets are welcome to take them into the passenger terminal lounge and also into the toilet area.

Skip Twitter post by @LeShuttle Due to the unprecedented temperatures and level of traffic booked today, customers arriving early (more than 2 hours before booked travel time) will not be able to check-in. We recommend that you visit Stop 24 https://t.co/cWzSRwOEFd in order to plan to arrive on time. — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) July 26, 2018 Report

A spokesman for the rail operator told the BBC: "We are experiencing problems due to the heat, which means some carriages are unavailable."

He added: "If we think that the air conditioning is not sufficient for a good client experience then we propose not using these carriages.

"This means we are running shuttles with reduced capacity which is why there's some delays."

Image copyright Tiffany Howarth Image caption Tiffany Howarth booked the 11:50 train and said she faced a two and a half hour wait

