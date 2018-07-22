Image copyright Kent 999s Image caption Kent firefighters said two large buildings were well alight

People near a large fire in Kent have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Two buildings used as storage containers were alight at Smarden Business Estate, with a large volume of smoke in the area.

Claims on social media that the incident is a plane crash have been ruled out by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and Headcorn Aerodrome.

Six fire engines and a water carrier have been sent to the scene.