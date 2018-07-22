Image caption Forensic teams are at a property in Gravesend

A murder investigation has begun after a man found injured in Gravesend died in hospital.

Kent Police said they were called to St Patrick's Gardens in Gravesend after the man was found with injuries to his head and stomach on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Cranbrook man, who has not yet been named, died on Sunday.

Officers believe he had travelled to St Patrick's Gardens following an incident at a private address in Taunton Vale less than half a mile away.

The force confirmed the death was being treated as suspicious, but said no arrests had been made.