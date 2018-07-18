Murder charge over man's death at Tunbridge Wells flat
- 18 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after a man died in a Tunbridge Wells flat.
Gordon Farnes, 43, was found injured in a flat in Sherwood Road by emergency services at about 10:40 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.
Kent Police said 28-year-old Gordon Locke, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder.
Mr Locke appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court earlier and was remanded in custody.