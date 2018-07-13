Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Jody Simpson is appealing the length of her sentence

A woman jailed for breaking the legs of her six-week-old son so extensively they had to be amputated is appealing to have her sentence reduced.

Jody Simpson, 24, from Whitstable, Kent, had denied assaulting, ill treating or neglecting her child, but was found guilty by a jury in February.

She and the baby's father Tony Smith were both jailed for 10 years.

Tony Smith Jr, now aged three, has been adopted by Paula Hudgell, who said she was "appalled" by the news.

Tony Smith Jr had both his legs amputated, but was described as a happy child

The Court of Appeal confirmed Simpson "has applied for leave to appeal against sentence".

A single judge refused leave to appeal, however Simpson renewed the application and the matter will be heard before the full court at a date to be confirmed.

Paula Hudgell said the sentence should be extended, not reduced

Ms Hudgell said: "I was shocked and appalled. To think there's no remorse at all, any guilt for what she's done to Tony.

"Every day of Tony's life he is going to suffer, so to ask for her sentence to be reduced just seems incredible really."

She said Simpson's sentence should be extended, not reduced.

Ms Hudgell is now campaigning for tougher sentences for child neglect and abuse, with support from her MP for Tonbridge and Malling, Tom Tugendhat.