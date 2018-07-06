Image caption Rainwater gushed down Mount Pleasant Road threatening shops and restaurants

A Kent town is cleaning up after flash flooding left streets and railway lines under water.

A sudden thunderstorm in Tunbridge Wells led to traffic gridlock and delays for rail passengers as torrential rain fell between about 16:00 and 17:00 BST on Thursday.

The Pantiles area was left covered in mud when the water cleared.

Some businesses in the town have only just reopened following flooding there a year ago.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Pantiles was left with a layer of mud after the floodwater receded

Image copyright PA Image caption Some businesses had only just reopened after floods a year ago

Jonathan Short described a "torrent of rain descending" and "drains erupting" and said there were flooding concerns from local shop owners who had been flooded before.

Kai's Kitchen, a Thai restaurant on Mount Pleasant Road which had only just reopened after flooding destroyed its basement kitchen in July 2017, posted on Facebook: "We did have some flooding down in the kitchen which was very worrying (ankle height).

"We cleaned up and carried on. We are still open as usual."

Image copyright PA Image caption Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called in to help clear up

Dean Hall from the Met Office said: "Light winds and high temperatures means we get a sea breeze developing along the coast.

"It's caused by temperature differences by land and sea and sets up a pressure difference.

"That unstable atmosphere can be enough to trigger these thunderstorms.

"Hard ground conditions means the water is less absorbed into soil."