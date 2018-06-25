Image copyright Linal Baltrukonis Image caption The car smashed through the middle of the store at the service station on the A20

A service station has been extensively damaged after a sports car ploughed into the middle of an on-site shop.

The Reliant Scimitar convertible crashed into the Subway shop at Dover South services on the A20, Limekiln Street, at about 08:50 BST.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.

Kent Police said the A20 had not been affected but the service station remained closed.

Image caption The driver of the convertible car was injured in the crash