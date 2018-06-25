Sports car crashes into Subway at Dover service station
- 25 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A service station has been extensively damaged after a sports car ploughed into the middle of an on-site shop.
The Reliant Scimitar convertible crashed into the Subway shop at Dover South services on the A20, Limekiln Street, at about 08:50 BST.
The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics.
Kent Police said the A20 had not been affected but the service station remained closed.