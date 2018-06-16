Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The stolen strawberries were sold on at boot fairs, police say

Three men have been arrested after strawberries worth thousands of pounds were stolen from Kent fruit farms.

The "large-scale" strawberry thefts from farms in East Peckham and Wateringbury took place in early May, Kent Police said.

The fruit was then sold on by thieves to unsuspecting members of the public at boot fairs, a spokesman said.

Three men, aged 40, 54, and 70 have been arrested on suspicion of theft and released while investigations continue.