Image caption Caleb Afoke, Babajide Osikoya and Sam Akinnawo say their skin colour prevented them being being served food

A group of university students claim they were refused food at McDonald's because they are black.

The men, in their early 20s, went to the restaurant in Strood, Kent, in the early hours of 12 June.

One of them, Babajide Osikoya, filmed himself near the tills, surrounded by other customers ordering food, while they were refused.

A spokesman for the fast food chain said it refused service due to "ongoing anti-social behaviour".

'100% racism'

All the men, who are studying subjects ranging from economics to forensic science, deny they have ever been abusive.

They claim a security guard outside the restaurant told them the management have a policy banning groups of young black men and the guards are told "to do whatever they can, and make up excuses, to prevent them coming in".

Mr Osikoya with his friends Caleb Afoke and Sam Akinnawo were initially warned off entering by a guard who said there was a "system failure", and they would not be able to order food. But then they saw other customers being served.

Mr Osikoya said: "We just wanted some food. We're normal people.

"It's just a shame in this day and age in an area like this, which is really diverse, we see this sort of thing happening."

Image copyright Babajide Osikoya Image caption Babajide Osikoya (right) filmed himself and friends trying to get served in McDonald's

When they entered the chain, staff behind the till refused to serve them.

Mr Akinnawo said: "It was 100% racism.

"It was like we were scum - they didn't give us a reason as to why we weren't allowed to order."

The McDonald's spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that the customer in question was refused service in the restaurant. This was due to issues regarding his on-going anti-social behaviour.

"We do not tolerate abusive behaviour towards our employees and as such any person causing disruption in our restaurants will always be asked to leave."

'Disappointed and disgusted'

The chain was not able to confirm the name of the one man it had banned, but said it was the same one who filmed in the restaurant - Mr Osikoya.

It did not clarify why he was allowed entry but not served, or why the other men were not served, and said it would not be releasing CCTV of the incident.

Carol Stewart, chairperson of Medway African and Caribbean Association, said she was "absolutely disgusted" and McDonald's should "apologise and take this seriously or it will end up with a mass boycott".

"I understand they have problems with antisocial behaviour, but that is not attributed to one particular race," she said.

The men have also contacted their MP, Tracey Crouch, who said she was "disappointed and disgusted and has written to McDonalds for an explanation".

In a recording made outside the restaurant afterwards, a security guard said to the group: "This is what the [bosses] told me, that we will not serve these people."