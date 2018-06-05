Image copyright UKNIP Image caption The car crashed into the pub on a busy Friday night

A man has admitted crashing a car into a pub to deliberately injure people.

James Bates, 25, drove into the Cinque Port Arms in New Romney High Street, Kent, on 24 November.

He appeared at Canterbury Crown Court for trial, but changed his plea and admitted guilt on half the charges.

Bates, of Blenheim Road, New Romney, faces sentence in September for assault by beating, six counts of attempting grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of causing GBH with intent.

Work took place overnight to make the pub structurally safe

Four people - pub customers and staff - were injured in the attack and three needed hospital treatment.

Pub owner Kevin Gibbons said Bates had been escorted off the premises before he got in his car and crashed into the front of the building.

Customers and children sitting upstairs had to be evacuated from the building.