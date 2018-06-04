Image copyright Google Image caption James Ring admitted to a lesser charge of manslaughter at Maidstone Crown Court

A father has admitted killing his nine-week-old daughter after shaking her "excessively".

James Ring, 21, formerly of the Crabble area of Dover, initially pleaded not guilty to murdering Aria Ring.

Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court earlier, he admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The seriously ill child was taken to a London hospital after being found at the Kent house on 7 January 2017, but she died two days later.

'Severe'

The court accepted the plea, and heard Ring caused the fatal injury to his daughter by shaking her with "severe and excessive" force.

He was described as lazy, always playing on his Xbox and he had been left alone with his daughter for 17 minutes to feed her when the injuries occurred.

Ring initially denied shaking his daughter, but has now accepted he was responsible for the injury that killed her.

He also admitted striking her on the back of the head two weeks before she died and claimed he was frustrated because of her crying.

Ring will be sentenced this afternoon.