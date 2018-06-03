A man has been charged with murder after another man was found fatally wounded at his home in Kent.

Police were called to Trevor Brazier's home in Northdown Road, Margate, at about 06:00 BST on Saturday.

They found a 48-year-old man, of no fixed address, with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Mr Brazier, also 48, was arrested at the scene and is due before Medway Magistrates' Court via video link on Monday.

Due to previous contact at the address, Kent Police said it had self-referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.