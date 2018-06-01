Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The boy was discovered during checks at the Port of Dover

A man has been charged with smuggling after a Vietnamese child was found inside a suitcase at the Port of Dover.

The boy, believed to be aged 16, was taken to hospital in a life threatening condition following his discovery by UK Border Force officials at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.

Andrei Iancu, 20, from Buzau in Romania, was charged with attempting to smuggle a person into the UK.

He remains in custody and is due to appear before Medway magistrates later.

The suitcase was found in the boot of a silver Skoda Octavia stopped at a search area for vehicles arriving in the UK from France.

Kent Police said the boy's condition has since improved.