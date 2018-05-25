Pedestrian killed on M20 by articulated lorry
A man has been killed by a lorry as he walked along a motorway.
The man was hit by the articulated Mercedes lorry on the London-bound side of the M20 near junction 11 for Hythe at 02:50 BST.
The 41-year-old, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent Police said.
The motorway was closed for several hours. Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage have been asked to contact police.