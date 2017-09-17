Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ms Rudd told the Andrew Marr Show "I will make sure we do the right thing"

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is being accused of contempt of court after an asylum seeker was flown to Afghanistan despite a High Court injunction.

Samim Bigzad, 22, had been living in Ramsgate, Kent, after entering the UK illegally two years ago in order to join his father who was granted asylum.

The injunction was granted while Mr Bigzad was waiting for a connecting flight to Kabul at Istanbul airport.

Ms Rudd told the Andrew Marr Show: "I will make sure we do the right thing."

She added that she took the matter "very seriously" and "I will look carefully at the information and make sure we abide by the law as we always do".

Image caption Samim Bigzad sought asylum in Kent after spending time in the Calais migrant camp

Jamie Bell, from law firm Duncan Lewis, which is representing Mr Bigzad, said he was being flown back to the UK and was due to arrive in London at 20:45 BST on Sunday.

Mr Bell told the BBC that the High Court injunction was granted by Justice Morris at 21:55 BST on Tuesday and the Home Office was informed at 22:00 - 30 minutes before Mr Bigzad's flight to Kabul was scheduled to depart.

He said the Home Office had made an application to the Court of Appeal for Mr Bigzad to stay in Kabul but it was refused.

Mr Bell added: "We have now commenced contempt of court proceedings against the Home Office for their decision to put him on the flight despite the order from Mr Justice Morris."

'Scared of Taliban'

Lord Falconer, the former Labour Secretary of State for Justice, tweeted: "Bigzad case suggests HO comply with court orders only if they agree with them. Wrong. Courts decide cases, not HO."

On Wednesday, Mr Bigzad told the BBC he feared for his life and had contacted the British Embassy in Kabul requesting an airline ticket back to the UK as soon as possible.

"I am scared of the Taliban," he said.

His father, for whom Mr Bigzad is the main carer, has lived in Margate for 10 years, and suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD).