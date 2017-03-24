Image copyright Oast House Archive Image caption The collision happened shortly before 22:00 GMT on 13 November last year

A man has been charged with causing the death of a motorist on the M20 in Kent.

Ion Rusu, 25, had been detained after Mohini Arora, also 25, died in a crash close to junction 11a of the motorway.

Ms Arora's BMW was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 206 on the coastbound carriageway, on 13 November last year.

Mr Rusu, of College Avenue, in Gillingham, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He is due to appear before Folkestone magistrates in May.

A 26-year-old man, from Chatham, who was also arrested in connection with the incident will not face any charges, Kent Police said.