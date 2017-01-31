Kent

Blue Bell Hill crash: Man dies after mattress in road

  • 31 January 2017
Traffic Image copyright Jessica Brewer
Image caption The crash brought the busy commuter road to a standstill for much of the evening

A man has died in a crash after it is believed he swerved to avoid a mattress in the middle of the carriageway.

The 69-year-old Chatham man died on the A229 Blue Bell Hill, near Chatham, at about 16:30 GMT on Monday.

His silver Peugeot 206 left the Maidstone-bound carriageway and hit trees before rebounding on to the road.

The mattress had fallen from the roof of a red Peugeot 2008, Kent Police said.

The road was closed until 23.20 GMT to enable officers to carry out initial enquiries and to make the carriageway safe.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites