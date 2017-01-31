Image copyright Jessica Brewer Image caption The crash brought the busy commuter road to a standstill for much of the evening

A man has died in a crash after it is believed he swerved to avoid a mattress in the middle of the carriageway.

The 69-year-old Chatham man died on the A229 Blue Bell Hill, near Chatham, at about 16:30 GMT on Monday.

His silver Peugeot 206 left the Maidstone-bound carriageway and hit trees before rebounding on to the road.

The mattress had fallen from the roof of a red Peugeot 2008, Kent Police said.

The road was closed until 23.20 GMT to enable officers to carry out initial enquiries and to make the carriageway safe.