Image caption Before she fell ill, Mrs Bowra worked as a chiropody manager with the NHS

The husband of a woman left brain damaged by a delay in treating a tumour has said a £4.5m compensation pay-out cannot make up for what she has lost.

Frances Bowra, 48, was awarded the pay-out at the High Court after suing the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust for breaching its duty of care.

Her husband, Kenneth Bowra, of Maidstone, said his wife's "hopes and wishes" would never be fulfilled.

The trust has apologised for the errors made and said lessons had been learned.

Seven years ago Mrs Bowra was rushed to the A&E department at Maidstone General District Hospital after collapsing at home suffering from violent headaches and vomiting.

All of her wishes, all of her hopes, no longer exist. They cannot be fulfilled Kenneth Bowra

Partially paralysed

Solicitors for Mrs Bowra argued her condition deteriorated because of delays in diagnosing a brain tumour.

They also said there was a delay in transferring her to King's College Hospital in south London where she underwent emergency treatment to relieve the pressure on her brain.

Mrs Bowra has been left partially paralysed, visually impaired and dependent upon the care of others.

The High Court awarded Mrs Bowra the pay-out on 10 November.

Before she fell ill, Mrs Bowra worked as a chiropody manager with the NHS. The keen dancer and dressmaker also provided chiropody services for the charity Crisis over Christmas.

Image caption Mr Bowra said no amount of compensation would make up for what his wife had lost

Mr Bowra said: "You may think £4.5m is compensation. No figure compensates.

"You're so lucky to be able to open your eyes and see the sunshine in the morning.

"All of her wishes, all of her hopes, no longer exist. They cannot be fulfilled.

"We'd have had a family, she would have the children she wanted."

A spokesman for the NHS Trust said: "The trust recognised that there was a delay in diagnosis and providing treatment to Frances and has apologised to both her and her family for the errors made.

"The trust is pleased the claim has been resolved and offers Frances and her family its very best wishes for the future."