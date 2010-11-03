A dog has been found deliberately drowned in the River Medway at Maidstone, the RSPCA has said.

The charity said the tan terrier bitch had been tied up in a plastic bag which was weighed down with bolt cutters.

The RSPCA was alerted by a member of the public on Saturday and police and fire officers were called to retrieve the animal.

RSPCA Inspector Ray Bailey said the dog was "deliberately and callously" killed.

He said: "She may have been in the water for several days, so we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious last week to come forward."

The body was found near the Millennium Bridge at Maidstone, near the Archbishop's Palace.