Hull: Netherhall to be turned into assisted living centre - council
A 19th Century hall, recently used as council offices, is to be transformed into an assisted living centre.
Hull City Council has announced local care specialist Urban Wave Ltd will convert Netherhall, in Wawne Road.
Planning consent has been granted for 10 apartments in the hall itself and eight supported living bungalows in the grounds, the authority said.
Councillor Linda Chambers, portfolio holder for adult services, said the facility was "much needed".
She described Netherhall - built in 1810 - as a "fantastic location" and added: "It will be brilliant to see this historic property given such a worthwhile new purpose.
"It will create a much-needed assisted living facility for people with complex needs, allowing them greater independence, as well creating local jobs."
The centre will be run by operator Eden Futures, the council said.
Confirming construction would begin shortly, Shaun Larvin, director of Urban Wave Ltd, said: "We're sure that everyone will be impressed with the final product."
