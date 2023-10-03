Teresa Hanson jailed for life after stabbing husband to death
- Published
A woman who stabbed her husband to death with a kitchen knife while making a meal has been jailed for life.
Teresa Hanson, 54, claimed she accidentally stabbed Paul Hanson while chopping onions at their home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire, last Christmas.
She denied murder but was convicted at Hull Crown Court on 21 September.
Sentencing her, Judge John Thackray said he accepted she was provoked after being verbally abused by her husband. She will serve a minimum of nine years.
He told the former hairdresser: "Not for one moment did you intend to kill your husband but you did intend, even though only briefly, really serious harm.
"Undoubtedly, you immediately regretted what you had done and did your best to save him by calling for an ambulance and attempting life-saving treatment...
"Your state of distress as you tried to save him could be heard on the 999 call and was palpable. As was the heart-wrenching scream by you..."
The court heard the pair were "childhood sweethearts" and were "utterly devoted to each other" but on the night of Mr Hanson's death, his wife had stabbed him "in a spontaneous act of violence" following an argument while cooking their evening meal.
During her trial, jurors were told Hanson had claimed to police her husband "walked into a blade that she was holding" while she was preparing food after he told her he did not want tea and to put it in the bin.
Judge Thackray told Hanson he was "satisfied that you were subject to significant provocation from Paul Hanson, who not for the first time was verbally abusing you because you were attempting, in his interests, to curtail his drinking".
"He sought to continue the argument as you were cutting onions as he came into the kitchen shouting at you."
The judge told Hanson she had played down the provocation while giving her evidence in the trial "in order to protect the memory of your husband".
Ryan Hanson, the couple's son, reading a victim personal statement in court on behalf of himself and sister Sherri, asked the judge "for all your leniency and goodwill" in sentencing their mother.
He said their mother had the "full support" of all the family, including on his father's side.
"We have lost our rock, the core of our family, the people who kept us going," he added.
"Their door was always open to us. Since the accident our worlds have changed forever."
'Devoted family man'
The court heard Hanson had nursed her husband following two separate incidents in 1997 and 2012 - with the latter resulting in a head injury from which Mr Hanson had "never fully recovered".
He was left suffering from headaches, which was "adversely affected when consuming alcohol", the judge said.
Judge Thackray said he hoped the sentencing would discourage the use of kitchen knives as a weapon.
He added that Mr Hanson, who he described as a "hard-working and devoted family man", had "lost his life due to your criminal act".
As she was led out of the dock to begin her sentence, Hanson waved to family and friends in the public gallery who, in return, blew kisses at her.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk