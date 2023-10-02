Goole: Council fly-tipping campaign to visit 2,000 homes
- Published
Waste officers will visit 2,000 homes in Goole as part of a campaign to urge residents to keep the town clean.
On Monday East Riding Council launched a two-week drive to tackle littering and fly-tipping in the area.
It comes after a number of people have already been fined for leaving rubbish in back alleyways.
Mobile CCTV has also been used to catch fly-tippers on the worst affected streets, with the authority saying it plans to invest in more cameras.
Councillor Leo Hammond said he wanted to encourage residents to "look after their neighbourhoods".
The council said it has recently dealt with "continuing problems" of waste, including mattresses, furniture, sofas, toys and bags of household rubbish, being dumped in some streets.
Teams will visit people's homes to provide them with information about how to report fly-tipping and how to get rid of waste legally.
Signs urging people to report fly-tipping will be placed on street lights and enforcement officers will also speak at a school assembly about the impact of littering.
'Targeted areas'
Mr Hammond, the council's portfolio holder for planning, communities and public protection, said: "We are targeting areas of Goole that have a real problem with fly-tipping. We want to educate residents about the easy and legal ways to dispose of rubbish and to encourage them to look after their neighbourhoods.
"If people commit a crime like fly-tipping then we will take whatever action we can, and it's vital that residents help us to catch those responsible."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk