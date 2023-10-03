Grimsby receives £20m government cash for town centre transformation
Plans to transform a town centre have been given a £20m boost by the government.
The cash for Grimsby is part of a wider package of £1.1bn of funding being handed to 55 towns across the UK.
The news has been welcomed by North East Lincolnshire Council Leader, Philip Jackson.
Mr Jackson said the town would now be able to build on the "good work already taking place to look at improving urban heartlands in the decade ahead".
Councillor Jackson said the authority had been working "extremely hard" to build relationships so the area could "grow in the right way".
"For our plans to succeed and be sustainable it is vital that we look at ensuring people can feel and be safe and this announcement will allow us to accelerate schemes and actions to help us realise that ambition as the physical redevelopment takes place," he said.
'Stronger communities'
Mr Jackson explained that the authority was now awaiting further details on the administration of the funds, which would be spread over 10 years, before working with its partners to plan its most effective use.
However, he said some of the cash would go towards the existing Freshney Place Leisure and Market Hall Scheme, set to see the western end of the council-owned shopping centre transformed with a new cinema, market hall, and leisure facilities.
Announcing the Long-Term Plan awards over the weekend, Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities explained his vision to see community leaders, business people and local bodies work together to forge their town centres' futures.
Councillor Jackson added: "It is clear that, as a council we are going in the right direction - this funding award is a reflection of that.
"Our vision is to build a stronger economy and stronger communities and we can do that by talking, listening and then winning the necessary funding to make a change.
"This is now happening, and I look forward to seeing just what we can achieve together."
