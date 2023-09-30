Scunthorpe Utd fans raise more than £50,000 to pay staff wages
Scunthorpe United fans have raised more than £50,000 to help pay staff wages, after the club's owner withdrew funding leaving them apparently unpaid.
Club supporters The Iron Bru and The Iron Hour podcasts, along with other Scunthorpe supporters' groups, set up the online fund on Friday.
This Is England actor Thomas Turgoose has pledged his support, as has Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton.
Mr Turgoose shared a video on Instagram urging people to get behind the club.
Chairman David Hilton took over as owner of United - known as The Iron - in January.
He announced he was putting the club up for sale earlier this month - then last week withdrew funding, saying in a statement said he felt his position was "untenable", and he was "actively seeking a way out".
Matt Ellis is behind the Iron Bru podcast and set up the Go Fund Me page "Support for Scunthorpe United staff".
"We're fundraising to set up a fund to support staff in these dire times - when undoubtedly they will need to pay bills, feed families and pay their mortgages," he said.
"Scunthorpe United stands on the brink of the abyss, a proud community club that is over 124 years old."
He added: "Chairman David Hilton has left the club on the brink, and its loyal and hardworking staff in dire straits.
"Please help us to create a safety net for everyone who is employed by the club."
Backing the fundraiser, Mr Turgoose said he and his dad - both passionate Grimsby fans - had pledged money to support the staff.
He said: "I'm a big Grimsby Town fan and so as everyone who knows us knows we are big rivals - but when something like this happens to a football club, it's disgusting.
"I couldn't imagine not having my football to look forward to every weekend.
"It's so much more than people kicking a ball around each weekend, it's people's livelihoods."
Professional dancer Mr Clifton shared the appeal on X, writing: "Lovely to see so many people, not just Iron fans coming together to help our club in such a difficult moment."
Jason Stockwood, chair of Grimsby Town Football Club, has also confirmed he has donated money.
Mr Hilton has said the National League North side had a "significant amount of debt and the club loses significant amounts of money each and every month".
He added there were also "ongoing legal battles that are required to tidy this club up costing thousands each month".
He added there was a winding-up petition due to be issued by HMRC, but urged supporters "do not be concerned".
The BBC understands staff and players have not been paid and has approached the club for comment.
