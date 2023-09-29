Scunthorpe: Man dies after Scotter Road crash
- Published
A man has died following a crash in Scunthorpe, police have said.
Emergency services were called shortly before 11:00 BST on Friday to reports of a collision between a blue Nissan Almera and a stationary vehicle.
The driver of the Nissan, "for reasons not yet clear", is thought to have left the road before hitting the other vehicle, a Humberside Police spokesperson said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, they added.
The man's family has been informed and are being supported by officers.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.