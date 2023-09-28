Tesco halts deliveries on Hull estate due to anti-social behaviour
Police are investigating after supermarket chain Tesco suspended deliveries in an area of Hull following concerns for its drivers' safety.
Humberside Police said there had been a number of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour on the Preston Road estate in east Hull.
These included a driver reportedly being threatened and a supermarket delivery vehicle being damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
Insp Jo Harvey, from the neighbourhood policing team, said: "I would like to reassure local residents that we are currently exploring a number of lines of inquiry with assistance from the supermarkets to identify those involved.
"We continue in our targeted efforts to robustly tackle anyone who thinks it is OK to engage in anti-social behaviour and cause disruption within our community.
"I would appeal to anyone who lives in the area that may have CCTV footage that may assist with our inquires to please contact us."
In a statement, Tesco said: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number-one priority, and we are assisting Humberside Police in their ongoing investigation."
Hull City Council's deputy leader Hester Bridges said she was disappointed at the decision to suspend deliveries.
"I understand that Tesco want to protect their staff - it's absolutely right that they do so."
However, she said local residents should not suffer as a result of a "very small minority of individuals who are causing problems".
Callum Shaw, who works for a takeaway delivery firm, said he often felt intimidated when delivering in the area.
In one incident, he said he had been struck in the chest with a baseball bat by a group attempting to steal his bike.
"It just shows you can't leave your bike for two minutes while you go and knock at a door," he added.
