Hull receives £20m Levelling Up investment for green industries
- Published
Hull is to receive a £20m investment to improve training facilities for jobs in green energy, the government has said.
Part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) funding will be invested in the city's colleges, the department said.
A DLUHC spokesperson said £10m would be used to develop land at the East Bank site on the River Hull.
Council leader Mike Ross welcomed the funding and said it would "provide opportunities across the city".
Hull will be one of the first areas to receive money from the Levelling Up Partnerships (LUPs) programme, announced in the Spring Budget.
DLUHC said the money would help boost the "growing green energy sector", which includes jobs in areas such as the manufacture of wind turbine blades.
The city's East Bank area is earmarked for redevelopment, with plans for 850 homes on the land, and the scheme is also set to benefit from the funding.
The announcement included a £1m pot to help community centres improve their buildings, a DLUHC spokesperson said.
'New opportunities'
Mr Ross said the money would be used to focus on a variety of areas "including job creation and training, with a particular impetus on preparing people for working in our growing green energy sector".
"Other target areas are improving neighbourhoods, developing sites for new homes, leisure and business uses and supporting small businesses" he said.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said: "Levelling Up Partnerships are about delivering long-term solutions for local areas, working closely with communities on tailored interventions to overcome their unique challenges and seize new opportunities.
"No matter where you live in the UK, everyone should be given the chance to stay local, but go far."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk