CCTV appeal in Hedon indecent exposure inquiry

CCTV image of man on bikeHumberside Police
Police have released CCTV images of man they believe may have information

Officers investigating reports of an indecent exposure have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

The suspect is said to have been riding a red bike along Ivy Lane, in Hedon, when he exposed himself to a woman as she was walking her dog.

Humberside Police said the incident happened between 09:30 and 09:45 BST on 17 September.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact police.

Humbersdie Police
The incident is said to have happened in Ivy Lane, Hedon, on 17 September

