Hull's final centenary plaque to be unveiled
- Published
The 100th and final Lord Mayor's Centenary Plaque will be unveiled in Hull later.
The project began in 2014 to mark the centenary of the role of Lord Mayor of Hull.
The final blue and gold plaque at the Jean Bishop Integrated Care Centre will recognise the work of Hull-born Dr Charlotte Houlton CBE.
The medic, who died in 1956, joins a host of people recognised by the scheme for their achievements.
Dr Houlton was chief medical officer of the Women's Medical Service in India.She was a pioneer in her field, elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in 1937, before receiving her CBE two years later.
Former councillor and Lord Mayor, Honorary Alderman Mary Glew, initiated the project in 2014.
"As the Hull 100 project comes to a close with the unveiling of the 100th plaque, we hope everyone will enjoy following the plaque trail across the city," she said.
She said it enabled people to discover the stories of people who had "transformed the world"."We could easily have come up with another 100 people," she added.
'Global impact'
The plaques form a trail across the city, which can be followed on a map and a phone app.
A book about the 100 people commemorated, written by Dr Robb Robinson, is also to be published.
"The collection of biographies is about people from all walks of life, whose lives have made some form of national or global impact," he said.Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said: "It is a great achievement to reach the target of 100 different people being commemorated through the Centenary Plaque scheme."We have so much history to mark and celebrate in the city and this project provides more evidence of how people from Hull have given so much to the world."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk