Daniel Bottger: 'Abhorrent' child abuser jailed for 24 years
- Published
An "abhorrent" 35-year-old man who sexually assaulted four children has been jailed for 24 years.
Daniel Bottger, 35, from Hull, exploited the trust of the young people for his "perverse sexual gratification" between 2000-2008, police said.
At Hull Crown Court, he was found guilty of eleven offences following a trial.
Following his sentencing on Monday, Humberside Police thanked the victims "for their bravery in coming forward".
The force said Bottger, of Sculcoates Lane, had shown no remorse for his actions and described it as a "truly disturbing case".
'Silent apology'
"Imagine maggots under your skin eating away slowly at your flesh every day, that's what it is like," said one of the victims.
"Even though this has been the most traumatic experience of my entire life I have come to the conclusion I can - and I will - heal from this in time."
They continued: "I accept your silent apology Daniel with the time you spend in prison and I hope it offers you a place to reflect whilst we all live our lives."
Det Con Emma Andrew, of Humberside Police, said: "This was a truly disturbing case with multiple young victims sexually abused by a person that they trusted.
"I hope that today's sentencing reassures anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence that we will listen to you, and we will support you."
