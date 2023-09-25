Hull's Drypool Bridge to close for repair works
A major road bridge in Hull city centre is to close on Wednesday for repairs to be carried out over two days.
Drypool Bridge, in Clarence Street, is to shut from 06:00 BST on Wednesday until 06:00 on Friday.
The city council said the two-day "emergency closure" would allow for the non-slip waterproofing of the bridge's lifting span to be repaired.
Streetscene engineer Pete Curry said it was "essential that the whole bridge closes to maintain safety".
Emergency access to the bridge "will not be maintained during the closure" because the repair work would extend into the central carriageway, a spokesperson said.
Mr Curry said the bridge was part of "a popular route" in and out of the city centre and the work would not prevent pedestrians from using the bridge.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience and understanding," he added.
Diversions have been put in place redirecting road users to North Bridge.
