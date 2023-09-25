Suspected poachers abandon crashed car in East Yorkshire ditch
Poachers are believed to have abandoned a car nose-down in a ditch after it became wedged, police have said.
Officers said the Peugeot, which was found crashed in the field in Southburn, near Driffield, was believed to have been used for illegal activity.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Suspected night-poaching vehicle seized from fields in Southburn
"We will continue to deter, disrupt and prosecute illegal poaching. Inquiries ongoing to trace the owner or driver."
