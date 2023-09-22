Humberside officers will not wear glitter, say chiefs
Humberside Police chiefs have said officers will no longer be pictured in glitter or face paint at events.
Rachel Cook, chief executive of the Office of the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner, made the comment after being asked about Suella Braverman's recent remarks.
The Home Secretary told the House of Commons officers were not paid "to dance with drag queens".
Ms Cook said the force's stance was "very neutral".
Responding to a question from Councillor John Davison, of North Lincolnshire Council about community policing she said: "I think we're in a very neutral territory. You won't see any photographs of our officers wearing glitter and face paint."
In remarks that appeared to refer to LGBT+ events, Ms Braverman told the Commons the police were not paid to "dance with drag queens" or "wave flags at parades".
Ms Braverman has ordered an impartiality review into "initiatives that are not meeting the priorities that the public expect of the police".
Ms Cook said once that review had been completed "we'll understand where the line will be drawn," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Andy Train, a prominent member of Hull's LGBT+ community, said officers needed to maintain professionalism, but added: "We do want them involved. We'll take them as far as they want to go."
North Hull MP Dame Diana Johnson said while "it's not as if our police officers are prancing around covered in glitter every day", she felt the issue was "an operational matter for chief constables" to consider.
In a statement, Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall said the force area "is made up of many communities," adding officers are "really proud to be representative of the diverse communities we police".
He added: "Our work with diverse community groups enables us to create a police service that is accessible for everyone."
