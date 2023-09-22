Ian Staves murder trial: Friend found victim in kitchen, jury told
A man has told jurors of the moment he discovered his friend of 25 years dead in his kitchen.
Ian Staves, 44, was found at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, North Lincolnshire, on 12 September 2022.
Prosecutors allege he had been strangled to death by six men who planned to steal his drugs. All six deny murdering Mr Staves.
On Friday, a statement from Andrew James was read to Hull Crown Court in which he described the scene.
He said he had received a phonecall from a man called Ben Tomlinson saying he had called at Mr Staves' house and found the body.
Mr James said he had then gone to visit Mr Staves' address, saying: "I went in through the front door [then] I saw Ian laid on his left side on the floor of the kitchen. I checked his pulse and he was cold to the touch."
He said he then rang the emergency services, before informing Mr Staves' mother, who lived next door to her son, of what he had found.
The court had previously heard that Mr Staves was a drug user who was being investigated by police after half a kilogram of cocaine and a cannabis grow were found at his house in March 2022.
In his statement, Mr James said he often saw blood around Mr Staves' nose leading him to suspect "he had been snorting cocaine". Mr James said his friend "would always deny this," blaming fumes from spray paint for causing the bleeds.
The six men on trial are:
- Nicholas James St Clair, 34, of Castle Grove, Hull
- Bobby Gibson, 18, of Woodcock Street, Hull
- Aaron Windas, 39, of Anlaby Road, Hull
- Celestino Furtado, 36, of Waterloo Street, Hull
- Jamie Smith, 33, of Skippindale Road, Scunthorpe
- Patrick Joseph Smith, 27, previously of Doncaster
Opening the case on Thursday, Jason Pitter KC said Mr Staves had been the victim of a "violent, sustained assault" by the defendants who planned to steal his drugs.
The men were "fully prepared" and intended to seriously harm "if not kill" Mr Staves, the prosecutor suggested.
Mr Pitter added it is the prosecution's case that "all six of the men" were responsible for killing Mr Staves.
"They were engaged in either the physical attack on him and his property or encouraged, supported, or assisted in that attack," he said.
The trial continues.
