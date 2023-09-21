Teresa Hanson found guilty of husband's stabbing murder

Teresa HansonPA Media
Teresa Hanson stabbed her husband at their home in West Cowick, East Yorkshire
By Pritti Mistry
BBC News

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her husband who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife while she was making tea.

Teresa Hanson, 54, claimed she had "accidentally" stabbed Paul Hanson while chopping onions at their East Yorkshire home last Christmas.

Mr Hanson, also 54, died at the house in Little London Lane, in West Cowick, near Snaith, on 28 December 2022.

A jury at Hull Crown Court convicted Mrs Hanson of murder.

Family handout via Humberside Police
Paul Hanson, 54, died last Christmas after telling his wife he did not want tea and to put it in the bin, a jury was told

Crying and shrieking was heard from the public gallery the moment the foreman delivered the verdict.

Judge John Thackray told Hanson she would be sentenced on 3 October.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.