Teresa Hanson found guilty of husband's stabbing murder
- Published
A woman has been found guilty of murdering her husband who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife while she was making tea.
Teresa Hanson, 54, claimed she had "accidentally" stabbed Paul Hanson while chopping onions at their East Yorkshire home last Christmas.
Mr Hanson, also 54, died at the house in Little London Lane, in West Cowick, near Snaith, on 28 December 2022.
A jury at Hull Crown Court convicted Mrs Hanson of murder.
Crying and shrieking was heard from the public gallery the moment the foreman delivered the verdict.
Judge John Thackray told Hanson she would be sentenced on 3 October.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.