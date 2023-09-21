Alex Daly: 'Evil' sex offender jailed for 22 years
An "evil" man convicted of a string of historical sex offences has been jailed for 22 years.
Alex Daly, 65, was found guilty of four counts of rape, two of indecency with a child and seven indecent assaults.
The offences took place over an eight year period during the 1990s and early 2000s, Humberside Police said.
Daly, of High Street, Scotter, in Lincolnshire, was convicted after a trial at Grimsby Crown Court and put on the sex offenders register for life.
Speaking after the sentencing on Monday, investigating officer, Paul Wells, said: "Daly committed a string of heinous offences over a series of years, and I am reassured that he is now off our streets.
"I want to praise the victim for their bravery in coming forward and helping to put this evil man behind bars."
The offences were reported to police in 2020, with Daly also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
The Humberside Police officer added: "We take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously, and I want to encourage anyone that is a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago, to please talk to us."
