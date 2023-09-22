M62 Ouse Bridge to close as repair work continues
- Published
Drivers have been warned of a series of closures as repair work continues on a major East Yorkshire road bridge.
The M62 Ouse Bridge will shut in both directions overnight on 25 September to allow assessment works and the removal of equipment.
National Highways said the motorway would be closed between junctions 36 for Goole and 37 for Howden from 20:00 BST until 05:00.
The bridge's eastbound carriageway will then shut again twice later this month.
The agency ordered repairs of the Ouse Bridge in March 2022 after a damaged joint was found.
It later said all eight joints across both carriageways needed replacing and work was likely to continue into 2024.
The bridge's eastbound lanes will be closed for the removal of cables and more survey work between 20:00 on 26 September and 05:00 the next day.
The dedicated eastbound lane of the eastbound carriageway, which has been subject to a contraflow, will then shut for concrete pouring from 23:00 on 28 September to 05:00 2 October.
John Stebbing, national highways project manager, said it was possible the lane could reopen earlier "but that will depend on the concrete achieving the required strength".
Drivers will be unable to exit at Junction 37 while the dedicated eastbound lane is closed and will instead have to travel to Junction 38 and return westbound to Junction 37.
Mr Stebbing added: "We have been recording the effects of the traffic on the eastbound carriageway for a number of weeks to establish whether a closure would be necessary and, unfortunately, we have no option but to close the lane.
"We appreciate the public's patience during what is a vital stage of work on the Ouse Bridge."
