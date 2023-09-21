Goole toilet roll factory to create 400 new jobs, Finnish firm says
- Published
A Finnish toilet roll manufacturer is to build a new factory in East Yorkshire which it said would create more than 400 local jobs.
The "state-of-the-art" tissue paper mill in Goole will be the largest of its kind in the UK, according to Metsä Tissue.
The firm said its "landmark investment" would "significantly" cut the amount of tissue products imported to the UK.
It plans to build the factory in phases over the next decade.
The company, which also makes paper towels and grease-proof paper, said the factory would create thousands of jobs in total across the supply chain and in construction.
When completed it will have a capacity to produce 240,000 tonnes of tissue paper using fresh wood fibres grown in Nordic forests, according to Metsä.
Esa Kaikkonen, the firm's chief executive, said Goole was "the perfect location" for the mill.
"The Humber region provides a crucial gateway to the whole of the United Kingdom and the region's ambitions to bring cutting-edge green technology and jobs to the UK matches our ambitions in clean, sustainable manufacturing," he added.
The factory, which is subject to planning permission, would be located within a proposed new Goole site within the Humber Freeport, which allows companies to import goods tariff-free.
Lord Dominic Johnson, the UK government's investment minister, said the announcement was "a huge vote of confidence" in the region.
He added: "With hundreds of millions of pounds being committed, and thousands of jobs being created at both the new site and in the wider supply chain, this will have huge benefits for workers and businesses in Goole and many communities across East Riding, Yorkshire, Humberside and North Lincolnshire."
Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the plans were "a real boost for the local economy".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk