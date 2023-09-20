Scunthorpe United Football Club put up for sale by new owner
Scunthorpe United has been put up for sale by its new owner.
Chairman David Hilton, who bought the club in January, said in a statement it was now being "made available to purchase to the right people".
Mr Hilton said the National League North side had a "significant amount of debt and the club loses significant amounts of money each and every month".
He added there were also "ongoing legal battles that are required to tidy this club up costing thousands each month".
The Iron chairman also revealed there was a winding-up petition due to be issued by HMRC, but urged supporters "do not be concerned".
"I know that is hard but I will pay the petitions in full and continue to work through the club's remaining debt," he said.
"My offer to sell the club will remain in place indefinitely, and we will see what the future holds.
"In the meantime, myself and my team will continue to work tirelessly to bring you success and eradicate all of the ongoing issues as quickly as we can.
"Your club will be unaffected on the field, and I will always look for us to be strong at whatever level we play at."
A legal battle over the use of the Glanford Park stadium will be heard in court early next year.
The dispute is with the club's former owner Peter Swann, who still owns the ground, and the validity of a sub tenancy that enables the club to use the stadium.
A hearing at Leeds County Court last month was told that Mr Swann was receiving rent of 7p a week for use of the ground.
Scunthorpe fan, author and podcaster Max Bell said he believed there was "still a future for football in Scunthorpe".
"It's hard to not be in a position of concern, a little bit of uncertainty," he said.
"When you are up for sale that's the natural reaction.
"Will anybody buy us, if so who?"
