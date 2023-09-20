Police appeal after Grimsby e-scooter rider injured in crash
- Published
An e-scooter rider has been seriously injured after colliding with a moped.
Humberside Police said the scooter and a red and silver moped crashed at about 20:00 BST on Sutcliffe Avenue, in Grimsby, on 13 September, near to the junction of Shelley Avenue.
The 41-year-old scooter rider was taken to hospital, the force added.
Officers investigating the crash have asked for witnesses or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.