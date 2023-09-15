Hornsea banking hub site revealed
A former discount store is to be the location for a new banking hub in Hornsea, it has been revealed.
The town has been without high street banking provision since the closure of its last two bank branches in 2018.
The hub, which will be located in the old Poundland shop in Newbegin, will allow customers of all major banks and building societies to access their accounts and deposit or withdraw funds.
Hornsea's hub was one of 13 new facilities announced last September.
Barbara Jefferson, from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "With bank branches closing across the country, we must make sure people still have access to cash and banking services in their communities.
"Not everyone has access to the internet, and even if they do, they may not wish to do their banking that way, so it is wonderful that we are now able to bring in-person bank services back for the people of Hornsea."
On top of the regular transactions, representatives of Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, NatWest and Santander will visit the hub once a week to handle more complicated enquiries.
