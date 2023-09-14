Hull great-grandfather completes 100 'incredible' tandem skydives
- Published
A great-grandfather has fulfilled his dream of making 100 tandem skydives after completing his latest jump on the Yorkshire coast.
George Mattinson, 76, from Hull, made his first tandem skydive in 2017.
The retired builder has now landed his 100th jump, which he made from a helicopter above Bridlington.
Mr Mattinson said it had been an "incredible experience" and thanked all his instructors over the past few years "for making my life so thrilling".
Tandem skydiving allows novices to experience the activity while being securely harnessed to a qualified instructor.
When he made landfall in Bridlington, he was greeted with colourful smoke and members of his parachute club congratulated him.
According to Skydive GB Parachute Club, Mr Mattinson's achievement was "extremely rare".
Bill Rule, chairman of the club, said it was an "incredible achievement".
"One hundred tandem skydives is extremely rare. In fact, we're unsure whether a record like that has ever been set here in the UK," he added.