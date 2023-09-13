Pedestrian, 74, dies after being hit by lorry on A15
A 74-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in North Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to the A15 near Barton-upon-Humber following a crash just after 20:00 BST on Monday.
Officers believe a lorry hit a pedestrian after a Suzuki Swift car had broken down in a live lane.
The pedestrian died at the scene, Humberside Police said, while the lorry driver was not injured. Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
