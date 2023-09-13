Carl Fullard: Man in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after another man died following an attack in Hull.
Carl Fullard, 44, was assaulted on Anlaby Road on Saturday evening, according to Humberside Police.
John Blanshard, also 44, of St Paul's Street, Hull, appeared before the city's crown court on Wednesday.
No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Friday. A provisional trial date has been set for 11 March 2024.
Paying tribute earlier this week, Mr Fullard's family said he was "a loving and caring brother", with a "a heart of gold".
