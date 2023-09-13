Historic England funds three Yorkshire history projects
A Hull youth project has received funding to showcase the history of the ex-fire station the charity occupies.
The Grade II-listed Queens Dock Chambers is home to the Warren Youth Project, which has supported young people in the city for 40 years.
Historic England said it is one of three schemes in Yorkshire gaining up to £15,000 for history projects.
A mural in Rotherham and a scheme in Wakefield aiming to share women's stories has also received funding.
The 'History in the Making' programme has been co-created with young people aged between 13 and 25, Historic England said.
The project in Hull aims to create a "comprehensive creative record" of the building's historical significance and will involve talks with local historians and archival research.
Historic England said the overall aim of the programme was to improve wellbeing, offer new skills to young people and increase local pride.
A project in Rotherham will create public art that "speaks to young communities" living in the South Yorkshire town, with three paid apprentices hired to support the scheme.
Artists Emma Hardaker and Emily Ryalls will lead a project in Wakefield to "uncover the overlooked history" of the city's women and create a series of sculptures.
Ellen Harrison, from Historic England, said: "These History in the Making grants really show the breadth of what heritage can mean to different communities.
"We can't wait to see what they discover and how they decide to share and mark their heritage."
