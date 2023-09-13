Hull man upset after being told to remove grave decorations
- Published
A grieving man said he is devastated after a council ordered him to remove decorations from the grave of his mother, father and brother.
Dean Fowler's family are buried in the Northern Cemetery in Hull.
He said Hull City Council wrote to him telling to remove decorations from the site claiming they were a trip hazard.
The council said it had sympathy for "anyone grieving for a loved one" but the decorations "could hinder staff who maintain the grounds".
Mr Fowler's father died in 2015. His younger brother Adrian passed away three years later and his mother died last year.
"I want to make it look nice so we've got somewhere nice to come and visit," he said.
"We did and within less than two weeks of putting it down we got a letter form the council saying if we don't remove it within 28 days they're going to remove it for us.
"I were devastated, absolutely mortified, I was so upset."
Mr Fowler said an arch and sculpture of an angel as well as two extra memorials would have to be removed, leaving the headstone and flower vases.
"At the end of the day what harm are we doing," he said.
"It's our loved ones. can't we just remember our loved ones and be happy?"
In a statement, Hull City Council said: "We have every sympathy with anyone grieving for a loved one and understand how important it is to have somewhere they can go to remember them.
"That's why we try to keep the areas clear of unauthorised memorabilia such as curb sets.
"They can pose a risk to staff and visitors with mobility issues, and break easily when the weather turns cold. They can also hinder staff who maintain the grounds."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk