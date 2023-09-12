Driver killed as car crashes in Paull
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed in a village in East Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Dark Lane in Paull, near Hull, at about 00:20 BST.
Police said the white Audi S5 crashed into a fence before travelling along a verge and hitting an electrical pole.
The driver died at the scene and the man's family had since been informed and was being supported by officers, Humberside Police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact police.
