Man arrested after Burton Pidsea fatal road crash
A man has been arrested following a fatal collision in an East Yorkshire village, police have said.
The crash happened just before 20:00 BST on Sunday in Burton Pidsea, when a car travelling along Fieldend Lane left the road and hit a power line post.
A man, 24, died at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
A man was arrested following the crash and remains in custody, according to Humberside Police
Another man and a girl also suffered minor injuries in the crash, a force spokesperson said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
